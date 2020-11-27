LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

