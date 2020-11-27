LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LNSPF stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.13.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.