Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Logiq in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Logiq has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

