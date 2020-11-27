LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1,022.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

