Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $633,441.18 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

