Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $633,441.18 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
