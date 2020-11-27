Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.7% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $157.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

