Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 272.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 266,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $12,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $11,621,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $160.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

