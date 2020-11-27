LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.