Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

