LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $134.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

