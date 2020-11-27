Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 5.4%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.30. 184,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 115,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Lazydays alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,486.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $205,550. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.