Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.50 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.

LB stock opened at C$33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

