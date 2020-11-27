Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,783,132.50 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pincus Private Equity Warburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $12.94 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $5,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

