Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,103,741.09 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pincus Private Equity Warburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $12.94 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

