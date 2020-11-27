Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a P/E ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

