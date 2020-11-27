Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 3,260 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $81,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LARK opened at $25.16 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

