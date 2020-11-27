Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 227,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,507,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $451.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

