LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Strong Earnings

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 209,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 73,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

