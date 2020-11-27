LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020 // Comments off

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LAIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Earnings History for LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.