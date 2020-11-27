La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 84,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $328,192.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after buying an additional 710,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

