K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.72 ($7.91).

SDF stock opened at €7.50 ($8.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €11.46 ($13.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.40 and a 200-day moving average of €6.05.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

