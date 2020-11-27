Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €64.00 by Independent Research

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.75 ($73.82).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1-year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.90.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

