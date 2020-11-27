Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

