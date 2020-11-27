Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $279,653.90 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $118.52 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

