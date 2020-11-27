KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

