KeyCorp Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $75.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $168,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.