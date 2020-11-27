KeyCorp Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nutanix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Nutanix by 24.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

