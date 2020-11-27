KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,616.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 518.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

