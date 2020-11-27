KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,292,484 shares of company stock valued at $130,504,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,528,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

