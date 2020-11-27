Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $837,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,848.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $2,510,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,072 shares of company stock valued at $66,295,621. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

