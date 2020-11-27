Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $178.10.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

