Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.