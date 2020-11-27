Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

