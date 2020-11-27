Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

