Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.32. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $203.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

