Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

PNC opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

