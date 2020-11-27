Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.