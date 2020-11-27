Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 78,175 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.