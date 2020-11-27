Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 52,289 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $514,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $126.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

