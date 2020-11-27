Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 438,095 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 438,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.32 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.