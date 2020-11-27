Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 36,536 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DEO opened at $157.66 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
