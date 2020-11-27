Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 36,536 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $157.66 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.