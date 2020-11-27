Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 36,402 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $170.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $171.75.

