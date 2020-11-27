Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 103,131 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

FSTA opened at $40.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

