Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17,959.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 466,946 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $2,771,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $3,938,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 106.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $8,132,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $443.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

