Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $158.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $178.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

