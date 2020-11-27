Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $158.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $178.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.79.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

