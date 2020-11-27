Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3,918.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.70 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

