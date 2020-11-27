Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

