Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 149,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

PNC stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

