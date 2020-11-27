Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,852,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,700,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $88.01 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77.

