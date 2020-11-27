Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after purchasing an additional 641,962 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

