Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 95,567 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period.

HYLS stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

